1 person dead, 2 others hurt after crash in New Albany

Offensive line coach Chris Foerster says he is seeking help.

VIDEO: Dolphins assistant resigns after video surfaces of him allegedly snorting 'white powdery' substance

LMPD spokesperson Officer Vadim Dale says it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on South 23rd Street near Maple Street.

A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.

Candlelight vigil held for former Male High School lacrosse player killed in Friday crash

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.

LMPD: Armed man shot and killed by officers at business on Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Police say one person has died and two others were hurt in a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1600 block of East Spring Street. Officers went to the scene just before 12:30 a.m.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found three people hurt. According to officials, the three victims were taken to the hospital. Crystal Denton, 20, died at the hospital. Her exact cause of death remains under investigation.

The other two people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say police were told two other people fled the scene on foot.

Investigators say a white 1998 Honda Civic was the only car involved in the crash.

Police are investigating whether drugs, alcohol or reckless driving played a role in the crash.

New Albany Police say they are still interviewing witnesses and are continuing to investigate the accident.

