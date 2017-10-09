1 person dead, 2 others hurt after crash in New Albany - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dead, 2 others hurt after crash in New Albany

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Police say one person has died and two others were hurt in a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1600 block of East Spring Street. Officers went to the scene just before 12:30 a.m.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found three people hurt. According to officials, the three victims were taken to the hospital. Crystal Denton, 20, died at the hospital. Her exact cause of death remains under investigation.

The other two people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say police were told two other people fled the scene on foot.

Investigators say a white 1998 Honda Civic was the only car involved in the crash.

Police are investigating whether drugs, alcohol or reckless driving played a role in the crash.

New Albany Police say they are still interviewing witnesses and are continuing to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

