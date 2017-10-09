RAW VIDEO | UofL head football coach Bobby Petrino's weekly press conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino held his weekly news conference Monday afternoon.

Petrino started by saying Thursday's game was a tough loss, and that the team has a lot of work to do to improve its defense.

"Certainly, I think that's evident," Petrino said.

"Everybody sees that. And it's a lot of different things: it's the ability to control the front on first down and stop the run; it's about tackling better - we missed a lot of tackles; certainly out in open space was one of the issues; and being able to defend the pass."

Petrino says offensively the team is doing good things, but needs to be more consistent.

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

The Cards are hosting Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 14.

