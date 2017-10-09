Family donates $5K to Louisville hospital after daughter's surge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family donates $5K to Louisville hospital after daughter's surgery, cancer treatment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family finds a way to give back to the people who helped their daughter during a life-threatening medical crisis.

Tom Ely and his daughter, Tracy, presented a $5,000 gift at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday. Tracy was born with Down syndrome.

She had open heart surgery at the hospital when she was 2-years-old, and doctors there helped her battle leukemia when she was diagnosed a few years later.

The family sells glass art and donated all the money from their booth sales at this year's Kentucky State Fair to the hospital.

"We felt like with some of the things we were going through with her, that we were living in the suburbs of hell for five years, except for what we experienced with the wonderful, compassionate people at Norton Children's. They understood that," said Tom Ely.

The money will go to the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Tracy Ely is about to turn 39 years old and is cancer-free.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.