Family donates $5K to Louisville hospital after daughter's surgery, cancer treatment

A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.

A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.

Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family finds a way to give back to the people who helped their daughter during a life-threatening medical crisis.



Tom Ely and his daughter, Tracy, presented a $5,000 gift at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday. Tracy was born with Down syndrome.

She had open heart surgery at the hospital when she was 2-years-old, and doctors there helped her battle leukemia when she was diagnosed a few years later.

The family sells glass art and donated all the money from their booth sales at this year's Kentucky State Fair to the hospital.

"We felt like with some of the things we were going through with her, that we were living in the suburbs of hell for five years, except for what we experienced with the wonderful, compassionate people at Norton Children's. They understood that," said Tom Ely.



The money will go to the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Tracy Ely is about to turn 39 years old and is cancer-free.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.