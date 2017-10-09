5 shotgun homes on East Broadway to be rehabilitated - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5 shotgun homes on East Broadway to be rehabilitated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chipping paint and rotting wood may make it hard to see now, but houses on East Broadway close to Baxter Avenue were once the talk of our town. 

They're shotgun homes, or narrow dwellings with rooms positioned behind one another. 

"They're distinctive and represent our city's architectural history," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday.

The style was huge in the south until the end of the American Civil War. 

The city now has its sights set on bringing them back, and on Monday, the announcement was made about a project to do so.

"We have to proactively identify the opportunities to preserve the great buildings that we already have," Fischer said about the project.

Vital Sites, formerly the Louisville Preservation Fund, is tasked with the transformation.

Right now, each of the houses are vacant, but after rehabilitation, they'll be sold. Project leaders said the price will be affordable.

"They will become homes for families again and strengthen momentum that we're seeing in this section of the city," Fischer said.

The new East Broadway Row will join two new apartment complexes being built nearby. Also close is a multi-million dollar arts and entertainment project in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood.

"Our city is transforming in a very exciting way," Fischer said.

Vital Sites says East Broadway Row will be the first of similar rehab projects across Metro Louisville.

