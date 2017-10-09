Lexington man accused of beating wife to death with baseball bat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lexington man accused of beating wife to death with baseball bat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man is accused of beating his wife to death with a baseball bat.

Police say Jose Antonio Rivera beat his wife early this morning, and also assaulted her juvenile daughter. Witnesses say after he beat her, he drove away.

Rivera is charged with murder and assault.

Police are still searching for the baseball bat.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.