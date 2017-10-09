Lexington man accused of beating wife to death with baseball bat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man is accused of beating his wife to death with a baseball bat.

Police say Jose Antonio Rivera beat his wife early this morning, and also assaulted her juvenile daughter. Witnesses say after he beat her, he drove away.

Rivera is charged with murder and assault.

Police are still searching for the baseball bat.

