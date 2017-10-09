MSD ready to open East Main Street following sewer collapse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MSD ready to open East Main Street following sewer collapse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The Metropolitan Sewer District is almost finished with repairs to a street cave-in downtown. 

MSD says paving is finished and East Main Street between Clay and Jackson Streets will open by 5 p.m. Monday.  North Hancock Street will reopen on Thursday because the freshly poured concrete must have time to cure. 

A sewer collapse on August 30 at East Main and Hancock Streets closed the intersection to traffic.  The collapse was blamed on the failure of a 102-inch concrete sewer pipe dating back to the 1940s. 

