VIDEO | Body camera footage shows LMPD officers shooting alleged - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Body camera footage shows LMPD officers shooting alleged armed man

Officer John Dillion Officer John Dillion
Officer Nicholas Ulery Officer Nicholas Ulery

Warning: the video above contains some graphic imagery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

In a press conference Monday evening, Maj. Frank Hardison said the suspect came out of a business on Fern Valley Road with a gun. The video appears to show two officers fire at least five shots as the suspect opens the door of the business. The suspect, a black man in his 20s who has not yet been identified, was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

The officers, who have now been identified as John Dillion and Nick Ulery, entered the business the suspect left and found someone tied up who appeared to have been pistol-whipped.

Dillion and Ulery are both 7th Division officers. Ulery had one year of service and Dillion had two years. They've both been placed on administrative leave.

While the body cameras offer several angles of what happened, Hardison said there are surveillance cameras that will be studied as well.

This story will be updated.

