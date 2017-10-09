VIDEO | Body camera footage shows LMPD officers shooting alleged armed man

A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.

A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.

LMPD: Armed man shot and killed by officers at business on Fern Valley Road

Warning: the video above contains some graphic imagery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

In a press conference Monday evening, Maj. Frank Hardison said the suspect came out of a business on Fern Valley Road with a gun. The video appears to show two officers fire at least five shots as the suspect opens the door of the business. The suspect, a black man in his 20s who has not yet been identified, was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

The officers, who have now been identified as John Dillion and Nick Ulery, entered the business the suspect left and found someone tied up who appeared to have been pistol-whipped.

Dillion and Ulery are both 7th Division officers. Ulery had one year of service and Dillion had two years. They've both been placed on administrative leave.

While the body cameras offer several angles of what happened, Hardison said there are surveillance cameras that will be studied as well.

This story will be updated.

