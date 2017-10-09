Thursday vote not certain for Louisville City FC soccer stadium deal

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.More >>
Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.More >>
Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.More >>
Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.More >>
Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.More >>
Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.More >>
Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.More >>
Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.More >>
She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.More >>
She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.More >>
Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.More >>
Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.More >>
Investigators say they found Caliyah McNabb's body inside a duffel bag.More >>
Investigators say they found Caliyah McNabb's body inside a duffel bag.More >>
A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.More >>
A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.More >>
The sponsor of four stadium-related ordinances said Monday that the council needs to “slow down” and “take a breath” as it weighs the city’s role in the Butchertown project.More >>
The sponsor of four stadium-related ordinances said Monday that the council needs to “slow down” and “take a breath” as it weighs the city’s role in the Butchertown project.More >>
The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.More >>
The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.More >>
Only now -- after prices were already agreed to -- is the city getting an appraisal of the property.More >>
Only now -- after prices were already agreed to -- is the city getting an appraisal of the property.More >>
Developers are seeking a city contribution of $30 million through a bond issue that would cover the cost of buying the land, cleaning it up and paying for public infrastructure.More >>
Developers are seeking a city contribution of $30 million through a bond issue that would cover the cost of buying the land, cleaning it up and paying for public infrastructure.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university.More >>
Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university.More >>