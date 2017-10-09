LMPD officer's gun goes off amid fight with felony suspect - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer's gun goes off amid fight with felony suspect

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer's gun went off Monday as the officer and a man with a felony warrant got into a fight.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at 32nd Street and Hale Avenue. An officer spotted the suspect who had a felony warrant for robbery.
When the officer walked up to the suspect, he ran into a motorcycle club.

When officers went inside the club, they got into a fight with the suspect as they were trying to arrest him.

At some point, the officers gun went off. No one was hit.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

