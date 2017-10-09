LMPD officer's gun goes off amid fight with felony suspect

A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.

LMPD: Armed man shot and killed by officers at business on Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer's gun went off Monday as the officer and a man with a felony warrant got into a fight.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at 32nd Street and Hale Avenue. An officer spotted the suspect who had a felony warrant for robbery.

When the officer walked up to the suspect, he ran into a motorcycle club.

When officers went inside the club, they got into a fight with the suspect as they were trying to arrest him.

At some point, the officers gun went off. No one was hit.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

