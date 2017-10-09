Texas Tech student accused of killing officer is caught, police - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Texas Tech student accused of killing officer is caught, police say

Photo courtesy CNN Photo courtesy CNN

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX) -- A Texas Tech student accused of shooting and killing an officer at the police station on campus was caught late Monday and is now in custody, police tell local media.

The suspect, identified as Hollis Daniels, had been brought to the police station after a welfare check when he suddenly shot and killed the officer earlier in the evening before bolting from the scene, officials said.

The university lifted its campus-wide lockdown after the suspect was caught.

Police had found "evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia" in the suspect's room, Fox 34 reported.

Texas Tech did not immediately identify the officer who was killed.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.

