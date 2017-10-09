LACETT | Cat’s Bowden named SEC Freshman of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After a rough start to his college career, it appears Kentucky freshman Lynn Bowden is figuring things out.
Fresh off a career day Saturday against Missouri, Bowden was named SEC freshman of the week on Monday.
The 6-1 freshman wide caught three passes for a career-high 48 yards against the Tigers. He finished the game with 128 all-purpose yards.
The Wildcats head into their bye week at 5-1. They are back in action next Saturday at Mississippi State.
