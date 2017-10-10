Louisville man accused of stealing, snorting daughter's medication

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has admitted to stealing his daughter's prescription medication.

Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Richardson early Tuesday morning after being called to the 4900 block of Wellsworth Avenue near Rockford Lane just before midnight on a report of domestic trouble.

According to the arrest report, when officers arrived, Richardson admitted he stole the medication, allegedly saying: "I stole my little girl's pills and snorted them."

Police say the prescription for 60 methylphenidate pills was filled on Oct. 9, 2017 for the patient to take twice a day. Police say only 23 pills were left in the prescription bottle.

Richardson is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking (controlled substance).

