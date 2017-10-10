YPAL launches online petition to help Louisville land Amazon's new headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local young professionals are getting involved in the effort to bring Amazon's new headquarters to Louisville.

The Young Professionals Association of Louisville started an online petition on Oct. 10.

Anyone who supports Amazon building its headquarters called HQ2 in Louisville is encouraged to sign it.

City and state officials are working on a bid proposal for Amazon that's due Oct. 19.

The company is requiring its new operation to be near an international airport with direct flights to Seattle, New York, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C.

Louisville doesn't have nonstop flights to Seattle or the Bay Area, or direct flights to international cities.

The new Amazon headquarters is expected to cost about $5 billion and bring as many as 50,000 jobs.

