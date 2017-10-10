VIDEO: Adoption surprise for young Utah girl melting hearts

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (WDRB) -- A young girl's reaction to news that she's being adopted is melting hearts.

Tannah Butterfield dreamed of the day her foster parents would be able to make it official and adopt her and her two younger siblings.

Over the past two years, the 11-year-old and her family had grown close to the office manager at her school. So when the adoption went through last Monday, Tannah's mom let Jackie Alexander break the happy news.

Surveillance video in the office captured the moment. Alexander said, "I grabbed her shoulders and said, 'Have you heard the news baby? You get your forever family."

Tannah tells KUTV that she was so happy the adoption was final that she couldn't let go of Miss Jackie. "My heart was so happy. It was like 'ah!' It was like screaming," she said.

And Alexander says she just kept hugging her young friend. "She just held me tighter and tighter and I took advantage of that. I just kissed her up one side and down the other side."

Tannah's soon-to-be mom is grateful for the video. Jennifer Fisher says "I just thought oh, my gosh. We did the right thing."

Alexander thought the moment was so beautiful that she got Fisher's permission and shared the video on social media. It has gotten thousands of likes and comments. She wrote "I cry as I type this. In 12 years at this job, this is by far my best moment ever!! To tell a little girl that she gets her family forever takes the cake. I can't even describe that hug...and thank heavens her mom doesn't mind that I kissed her a million times, and a million more after the film cuts off."

"I just needed to let people know there's a lot gong on in the world and there's a lot of sadness that we see, but you know what? There's joy that happens every day," Alexander said.

