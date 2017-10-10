LMPD arrests 5 people in connection with credit card skimming investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested several people authorities say were involved in credit card skimming.

According to LMPD arrest reports, 26-year-old Geiler Aguila, 28-year-old Jorge Berrio Veitia, 27-year-old Garci Martinez, 31-year-old Yanisleidys Perez Carvajal and 44-year-old Gabriel Ortega Chaviano were arrested on Monday.

Authorities say the suspects were all taken into custody at the Burlington Coat Factory store, located at 3600 Bardstown Road.

Police say a detective was conducting an investigation into credit card skimming that allegedly involved the five suspects.

According to police, all five purchased hundreds of dollars worth of items at the Burlington Coat Factory.

Investigators say the group tried to use several credit cards at the store, but they were all declined.

When officers approached Aguila in the store's parking lot, he was seen holding approximately 10 pre-paid gift cards, which he attempted to hide in his car, according to police.

Police say a detective searched Aguila's car and a second vehicle, and "located thousands of dollars in pre-paid gift cards, along with numerous re-encoded gift cards."

Authorities say it's believed the group had been running a scam where pre-paid gift cards were bought using re-encoded cards.

According to officials, officers searched the defendants' residence located in the 6200 block of Valley Forest Drive. Officials say officers found "between 500 (and) 600 pre-paid debit/credit gift cards" valued at $50, $100 and $200.

Officials say items including designer handbags, purses, hats, shoes, watches, electronics, jewelry and perfume were found during the search. Additionally, police say seven gas pump skimming devices, three credit card re-encoding machines, one credit card embossing machine, two laptops with skimming cords, one gas pump lock pick set and 50 counterfeit blank bank cards were found during the search.

All five are charged with engaging in organized crime and false making or embossing of a credit card.

Martinez faces additional charges of receiving goods by fraud, trafficking in financial information, possession of a forgery device and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Each pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Tuesday morning.

An assistant county attorney says the group also had purchased plane tickets to leave for Cuba on October 12. The group is now due back in court later this month.

The five suspects are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

