Coroner releases identity of man found shot to death in Californ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner releases identity of man found shot to death in California neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the identity of the man who was found shot to death in the California neighborhood early Monday.

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner J. David Wood, that man has been identified as 37-year-old Kontar Dwayne Roberson.

Roberson was found around 1 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 800 block of South 23rd Street near Garland Avenue. He was pronounced dead around 1:15 p.m. Wood says Roberson lived on the same street where he was found. 

On Tuesday, police confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the teen was arrested around 10 o'clock Monday evening by LMPD officers in the 2600 block of Taylorsville Road. 

He is now charged with murder in the city's 84th criminal homicide of 2017.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.