Coroner releases identity of man found shot to death in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the identity of the man who was found shot to death in the California neighborhood early Monday.

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner J. David Wood, that man has been identified as 37-year-old Kontar Dwayne Roberson.

Roberson was found around 1 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 800 block of South 23rd Street near Garland Avenue. He was pronounced dead around 1:15 p.m. Wood says Roberson lived on the same street where he was found.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the teen was arrested around 10 o'clock Monday evening by LMPD officers in the 2600 block of Taylorsville Road.

He is now charged with murder in the city's 84th criminal homicide of 2017.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.