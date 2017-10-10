Teen arrested after man found dead in California neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen arrested after man found dead in California neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man early Monday morning in the California neighborhood.

The teen was arrested around 10 o'clock Monday evening by LMPD officers in the 2600 block of Taylorsville Road according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. 

He is now charged with murder in the city's 84th criminal homicide of 2017 after police found a man shot to death on South 23rd Street near Garland Avenue in the California neighborhood around 1 a.m. Monday. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

This story will be updated.

