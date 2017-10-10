Green Tree Mall hosting holiday job fair on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the holiday season gets, closer the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville is looking for some extra help.
The mall will host a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.
People looking for jobs are encouraged to bring resumes.
Employers are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions, both seasonal and permanent.
The job fair will be held in the mall's Center Court.
Appointments are not needed and hiring managers will see applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Officials say applicants should be ready to interview on the spot.
Click here for more information on the fair.
