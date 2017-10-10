Green Tree Mall hosting holiday job fair on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the holiday season gets, closer the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville is looking for some extra help.

The mall will host a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.

People looking for jobs are encouraged to bring resumes.

Employers are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions, both seasonal and permanent.

The job fair will be held in the mall's Center Court.

Appointments are not needed and hiring managers will see applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Officials say applicants should be ready to interview on the spot.

Click here for more information on the fair.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.