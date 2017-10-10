Scheduled Metro Council vote on $30 million bond for soccer stad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Scheduled Metro Council vote on $30 million bond for soccer stadium delayed until Oct. 26

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scheduled vote by Metro Council on funding for the proposed soccer stadium in Butchertown is being delayed. 

A release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says his office agreed with the Louisville City Football Club and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith to reschedule Tuesday night's vote until Oct. 26.  The delay would give more time to review the proposal for a $30 million bond. 

According to the mayor's office the city's $30 million contribution to the project would allow $25 million to buy the land and $5 million to build infrastructure and contribute to the brownfield remediation. The plan does not call for any city tax dollars. 

Louisville City FC is scheduled to repay the city about half of Metro's contribution - or $14.5 million - over a 20-year period. Metro government could get up to $2 million more, if the stadium achieves unspecified "financial markers," according to a press release from Fischer's office.

The stadium, planned to open in March 2020, would be the centerpiece of a $200 million development that would also include restaurants, one or two hotels and office buildings, and take a decade to build out.

Louisville City FC pledges to build the $50 million stadium and serve as developer of the overall project. 

The city says the "stadium district" would boost the economy with $88 million with jobs during construction and new jobs once the stadium is complete. 

