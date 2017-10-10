Scheduled Metro Council vote on $30 million bond for soccer stadium delayed until Oct. 26

An LMPD officer's gun went off Monday as the officer and a man with a felony warrant got into a fight.

LMPD held a press conference Monday evening after an armed suspect was shot and killed Sunday night outside a business on Fern Valley Road.

RAW VIDEO | LMPD releases new details after man was shot and killed by officer Sunday

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scheduled vote by Metro Council on funding for the proposed soccer stadium in Butchertown is being delayed.

A release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says his office agreed with the Louisville City Football Club and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith to reschedule Tuesday night's vote until Oct. 26. The delay would give more time to review the proposal for a $30 million bond.

According to the mayor's office the city's $30 million contribution to the project would allow $25 million to buy the land and $5 million to build infrastructure and contribute to the brownfield remediation. The plan does not call for any city tax dollars.

Louisville City FC is scheduled to repay the city about half of Metro's contribution - or $14.5 million - over a 20-year period. Metro government could get up to $2 million more, if the stadium achieves unspecified "financial markers," according to a press release from Fischer's office.

The stadium, planned to open in March 2020, would be the centerpiece of a $200 million development that would also include restaurants, one or two hotels and office buildings, and take a decade to build out.

Louisville City FC pledges to build the $50 million stadium and serve as developer of the overall project.

The city says the "stadium district" would boost the economy with $88 million with jobs during construction and new jobs once the stadium is complete.

