Retired LMPD officer pleads guilty to sodomy, sexual abuse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Retired LMPD officer pleads guilty to sodomy, sexual abuse

Sean Jackman at a court appearance. Sean Jackman at a court appearance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former LMPD officer has pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including sodomy and sexual abuse. 

Samantha Killary says her adopted father, Sean Jackman, molested her for years as a child.  Prosecutors charged the retired lieutenant with sodomy, incest and sexual abuse in September of 2015.

On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to 12 charges as part of a plea agreement. 

A judge will sentence Jackman on Dec. 7. He could spend 15 years behind bars.

