Retired LMPD officer pleads guilty to sodomy, sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former LMPD officer has pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including sodomy and sexual abuse.

Samantha Killary says her adopted father, Sean Jackman, molested her for years as a child. Prosecutors charged the retired lieutenant with sodomy, incest and sexual abuse in September of 2015.

On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to 12 charges as part of a plea agreement.

A judge will sentence Jackman on Dec. 7. He could spend 15 years behind bars.

