RiverLink to begin placing holds on vehicle registrations for delinquent toll payers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting in two weeks, RiverLink will begin placing holds on the vehicle registration of people who are delinquent in paying their tolls.

Here's how it works. If you are at least four months behind in paying your toll, you should have received numerous invoices from RiverLink and perhaps even phone calls.

If you've ignored those, for whatever reason, and not paid your tolls, you will not be able to register your vehicle, either in Kentucky or Indiana.

RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson says this applies to some 16,000 people in Indiana and 19,000 in Kentucky.

Officials say the group owes a total of $7 million dollars.

"It's not okay for some people who are using those bridges to pay their fair share and other people who are using the bridges and enjoying the benefits not to pay their fair share. So that's what you're really talking about, when you're talking about holds on vehicle registrations. It's an enforcement tool to make sure that everybody is paying the tolls that they owe." said RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson.

If your registration is placed on hold, you must pay the full balance to RiverLink before it can be released.

Peterson says the best way to avoid this in the future is to purchase a transponder.

The holds begin in two weeks, so there's still time to pay the tolls.

