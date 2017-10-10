Hi-Five Doughnuts challenges customers to try the 'Widoughmaker' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hi-Five Doughnuts challenges customers to try the 'Widoughmaker'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Hi-Five Doughnuts is challenging customers to try the "Widoughmaker." 

The business posted a picture of doughnut sandwich on its social media.  But the "Widoughmaker" packs a powerful plate of fat and calories. 

It features seven doughnuts layered with a pound of applewood smoked bacon, a pound of buttermilk fried chicken, 6 eggs, and homemade sausage gravy. It's then topped with frosted flakes and grape jelly glaze.

If you finish the meal in 30 minutes or less, it's free. If not, the Widoughmaker will cost you $50.

