Southwest Airlines offering one-way flights from Louisville starting at $47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southwest Airlines is giving travelers a chance to get away at some very low rates.
The airline is offering deals on some one-way flights from Louisville starting at $47.
Southwest is offering discounted flights to Baltimore/Washington D.C. starting at $47, to Chicago starting at $47, to Denver starting at $126, to Orlando starting at $97, to Phoenix starting at $147 and to Tampa starting at $97.
The deal ends on Thursday.
