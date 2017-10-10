Southwest Airlines offering one-way flights from Louisville star - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southwest Airlines offering one-way flights from Louisville starting at $47

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southwest Airlines is giving travelers a chance to get away at some very low rates.

The airline is offering deals on some one-way flights from Louisville starting at $47.

Southwest is offering discounted flights to Baltimore/Washington D.C. starting at $47, to Chicago starting at $47, to Denver starting at $126, to Orlando starting at $97, to Phoenix starting at $147 and to Tampa starting at $97.

The deal ends on Thursday.

For more details about the special, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.