Winning bidder plans apartments in Grocers Ice building

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly two years, Kentucky has found a buyer for the Grocers Ice and Cold Storage building that it bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project.



Denton Floyd Real Estate submitted a high offer of $400,000 during a bid opening on Tuesday. The state has tentatively accepted the bid; Finance Secretary William Landrum has the final approval.

Denton Floyd would convert the building on East Main Street near Interstate 65 into 60 to 70 apartments while also keeping the structure's historic character, said Brandon Denton, a company co-founder.

"We feel that it's going to be a great addition to the NuLu-Butchertown district in Louisville," he said.

Besides the Grocers Ice building, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hoping to sell two other properties this week that it bought under a bridges project preservation agreement.

The state has previously tried to sell the properties only to receive no bids or get offers below a minimum asking price. The Grocers Ice building failed to sell during two previous auctions.

But the state set no minimum price this time. The $400,000 submitted by Denton Floyd is about one-third of the $1.2 million sought last year and a fraction of the $3.6 million that Kentucky paid for the property in 2010.

The Grocers Ice building dates from around 1906 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It includes a preservation easement that limits how it can be used.

The building has an unorthodox layout: Short ceilings in some rooms where ice was stored, while other spaces have high ceilings.

"We are big believers in historic preservation and preserving the historical integrity of these buildings and bringing them back to their original glory," he said.

