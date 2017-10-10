Winning bidder plans apartments in Grocers Ice building

After two years of trying to sell the downtown building, Kentucky has found a tentative buyer for a building purchased for the Ohio River Bridges Project.More >>
The sponsor of four stadium-related ordinances said Monday that the council needs to “slow down” and “take a breath” as it weighs the city’s role in the Butchertown project.More >>
The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.More >>
Only now -- after prices were already agreed to -- is the city getting an appraisal of the property.More >>
Developers are seeking a city contribution of $30 million through a bond issue that would cover the cost of buying the land, cleaning it up and paying for public infrastructure.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
