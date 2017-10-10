KFC's Colonel Sanders to be featured in new wrestling video game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Sanders is a well-known food icon, but now he's taking the dive into the world of video games.

Colonel Sanders will be a playable character in the new WWE video game, WWE 2K18.

Forbes Magazine reports that players will be able to create Sanders through the game's creation suite.

This shouldn't be a total surprise for wrestling fans, as the Colonel's addition comes after wrestlers Dolph Ziggler and Shawn Michaels dressed up as the Colonel.

The game hits store shelves next week and it will be available on the PS4, PC and Xbox One game systems.

