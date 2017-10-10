Louisville man dies after falling off cliff at Red River Gorge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man dies after falling off cliff at Red River Gorge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man reported missing overnight in the Red River Gorge has been found dead. 

Officials say friends of Max Suffridge called for help around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews found his body a few hours later, just before 10 a.m. 

Those friends told officials they were setting up camp when they realized Suffridge was missing. Officials estimate he fell about 230 feet off a cliff. 

One of Suffridge's friends tried to rescue him, but while climbing down, his friend got his hair and climbing gear caught on something.  He wound up falling about 20 feet. 

He was OK and climbed back up to call for help.

A judge executive sent inmates from the Three Forks Regional Jail to help. Those inmates used chainsaws to clear a path to recover Suffridge's body. 

Investigators believe the hikers had been drinking. 

Kentucky law prohibits alcohol in national forests such as the Daniel Boone National Park, but local officials say many people ignore that rule.

