Officials in Hardin County asking for help in solving 2016 armed robbery case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help to solve an armed robbery that happened last year at a Dollar General store in Elizabethtown.

Authorities posted a video Tuesday morning to the Hardin County Crime Stoppers' Facebook page requesting the public's help in solving the case.

Officials say the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on August 11, 2016 at the Dollar General store on Mulberry Street.

According to investigators, an employee was closing out cash registers and putting money in the store's safe when the suspect threatened her with a gun. After getting the money, the suspect ran away, according to officials.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s and say he is around 6'0. Police say he got away in a black older model luxury sedan with a chrome grill and dark tinted windows.

A $500 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-597-8123.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.