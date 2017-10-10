Officials in Hardin County asking for help in solving 2016 armed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials in Hardin County asking for help in solving 2016 armed robbery case

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help to solve an armed robbery that happened last year at a Dollar General store in Elizabethtown.

Authorities posted a video Tuesday morning to the Hardin County Crime Stoppers' Facebook page requesting the public's help in solving the case.

Officials say the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on August 11, 2016 at the Dollar General store on Mulberry Street.

According to investigators, an employee was closing out cash registers and putting money in the store's safe when the suspect threatened her with a gun. After getting the money, the suspect ran away, according to officials.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s and say he is around 6'0. Police say he got away in a black older model luxury sedan with a chrome grill and dark tinted windows.

A $500 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-597-8123.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.