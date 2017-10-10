U of L cops provided extra security to Postel after 'hostile' ph - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L cops provided extra security to Postel after 'hostile' phone calls

Greg Postel, interim president of the University of Louisville Greg Postel, interim president of the University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The University of Louisville Police Department provided extra security for interim U of L President Greg Postel at his office and home following his decision last month to suspend men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich.

U of L spokesman John Drees said he didn't know of any specific threats that prompted the extra security, which is no longer in place. But there were "plenty of hostile phone calls and comments on message boards," he said.

The school issued this statement:

“Dr. Postel does not have a personal security guard. However, the University of Louisville Police Department did, as a precautionary measure and in response to possible hostile reactions to recent news events, recommend and provide security for Dr. Postel at his office and at his home. The University Police have, from time to time, assisted with extra security for other university employees and departments when deemed appropriate.”

