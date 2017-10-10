Atty. Ryan Fenwick announces plan to run for Louisville mayor in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Atty. Ryan Fenwick announces plan to run for Louisville mayor in 2018

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Democratic attorney is the latest to throw his hat in the ring for the mayor of Louisville.

Ryan Fenwick will run against sitting Mayor Greg Fischer in the 2018 primary.

Fenwick says he wants to help Louisville become a "true city of compassion."

He plans to hold a campaign fundraiser kickoff on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Goodwood Brewing Company.

On the Republican side, Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet announced her candidacy last week.

Bike store owner and activist Jackie Green is running as an independent.

The general election will happen on Nov. 6, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.