Atty. Ryan Fenwick announces plan to run for Louisville mayor in 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Democratic attorney is the latest to throw his hat in the ring for the mayor of Louisville.

Ryan Fenwick will run against sitting Mayor Greg Fischer in the 2018 primary.

Fenwick says he wants to help Louisville become a "true city of compassion."

He plans to hold a campaign fundraiser kickoff on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Goodwood Brewing Company.

On the Republican side, Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet announced her candidacy last week.

Bike store owner and activist Jackie Green is running as an independent.

The general election will happen on Nov. 6, 2018.

