Coaches and corporate executives go to court in New York for Adidas scandal

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The college basketball federal corruption and bribery investigation took center stage in New York with court hearings Tuesday.

Five people, Adidas Representative Merl Code, Auburn University Assistant Coach Chuck Person, University of Arizona Assistant Coach Emanuel Richardson, University of South Carolina Assistant Coach Tony Bland and Rashan Michel, a custom suit maker for some of the NBA's biggest stars, made their initial appearances in New York, though there were no cameras allowed in the federal courtroom.

For their initial appearances, they didn't have to enter a plea, but a bail was set for $100,000 each. Authorities allege they were scheming to pay thousands of dollars in bribes to encourage basketball players to work with certain sports and financial advisers.

No one from the University of Louisville has been charged, but head coach Rick Pitino is reportedly the person described in a federal complaint as "Coach 2," the person that prosecutors say was involved in a scheme to funnel about $100,000 from Adidas to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

Prosecutors said in another case that a U of L coach was caught on an undercover FBI video negotiating payments in a Las Vegas hotel room for a second recruit who is not yet in college.

Adidas Executive Jim Gatto and Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans are expected to have an initial appearance on Thursday. Three others made appearances the day of their arrests.

Below are the bail conditions from the U.S. Attorney's Office:

Rashan Michel – $100,000 Bond – Two Co-signors – Pretrial Supervision as directed by Pretrial Services – Travel restricted to the Western District of North Carolina, Northern District of George, SDNY, and EDNY. Permitted to travel to Birmingham, Ala., New Orleans, La., and Washington, D.C. as long as he provides 48 hours’ notice to pretrial – Must surrender passport within 96 hours and make no new application – Must refrain from contacting co-defendant without the presence of counsel.

Chuck Person - $100,000 Bond – Two Co-signors – Pretrial Supervision as directed by Pretrial Services – Travel restricted to the Middle District of Alabama, SDNY, and EDNY – Must surrender passport within 48 hours and make no new application – Must refrain from contacting co-defendant without the presence of counsel.

Emanuel Richardson - $100,000 Bond – Two Co-signors – Pretrial Supervision as directed by Pretrial Services – Travel restricted to the Eastern District of Louisiana, Southern District of Ohio, SDNY, and EDNY – Must surrender passport if he hasn’t already done so and make no new application – Must refrain from contacting co-defendant without the presence of counsel.

Tony Bland – $100,000 Bond – Two Co-signors - Pretrial Supervision as directed by Pretrial Services – Travel restricted to the Southern District of California, Central District of California, SDNY, and EDNY – Must surrender passport if he hasn’t already done so and make no new application – Must refrain from contacting co-defendant without the presence of counsel.

Merl Code - $100,000 Bond – Two Co-signors - Pretrial Supervision as directed by Pretrial Services – Travel restricted to the District of South Carolina, SDNY, and EDNY – Must surrender passport if he hasn’t already done so and make no new application – Must refrain from contacting co-defendant without the presence of counsel.

