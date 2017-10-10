Warning: Lice could be lurking in Halloween masks, costumes

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents are being warned about the dangers of lice, as they search for the perfect Halloween costume for their kids.

Doctors across the country say they're seeing an increase in lice cases at this time of year because of infested costumes.

Experts recommend not trying on any costumes, masks or wigs in the store. And when you buy something, put it in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours to kill lice. But lice isn't the only concern.

"You can find scabies, as well, which is another kind of thing that can be on the skin of someone, as well, which you may not really see possibly in the costume," according to Michael Lewis from the University of Kansas Medical Center Michael Lewis. He adds that if a mask or costume doesn't look like it's clean or well-kept, don't risk it.

You can also put dryer-friendly items in the dryer on high for 45 minutes before wearing them to kill any bugs or lice. Experts also suggest wearing a swim cap or wig cap, when trying masks and other items on.

