Warning: Lice could be lurking in Halloween masks, costumes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents are being warned about the dangers of lice, as they search for the perfect Halloween costume for their kids.

Doctors across the country say they're seeing an increase in lice cases at this time of year because of infested costumes. 

Experts recommend not trying on any costumes, masks or wigs in the store. And when you buy something, put it in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours to kill lice. But lice isn't the only concern. 

"You can find scabies, as well, which is another kind of thing that can be on the skin of someone, as well, which you may not really see possibly in the costume," according to Michael Lewis from the University of Kansas Medical Center Michael Lewis.  He adds that if a mask or costume doesn't look like it's clean or well-kept, don't risk it.

You can also put dryer-friendly items in the dryer on high for 45 minutes before wearing them to kill any bugs or lice.  Experts also suggest wearing a swim cap or wig cap, when trying masks and other items on.

