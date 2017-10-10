Body camera video showing LMPD officers shooting man sparks prot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Body camera video showing LMPD officers shooting man sparks protests

Body camera video was released Monday night by LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.

Newly released video shows the moments before officers shot 24-year-old Corey Boykin Jr. at a business on Fern Valley Road. He later died at the hospital.

Crowds gathered outside Metro Hall around noon Tuesday to voice their concerns about the shooting.

“This is ridiculous," Kris Philipp said. "It hurts my heart every time I hear of someone being shot and killed by our police."

The body camera video released by LMPD on Monday night does not show Boykin with a weapon, but officers have since released a photo of what they say was Boykin's gun.

Protesters said officers did not try to deescalate the situation and should not have fired their guns. Officers John Dillon and Nick Ulery are on administrative leave.

Chanelle Helm, a protest organizers with Black Lives Matter, said she does not trust LMPD's investigation.

“Whatever they’re investigating, we’ve got to do an investigation that’s way better," she said. "We’ve got to hold them accountable. I’m not waiting on their evidence. Their evidence is clear. They want to murder black people."

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers ordered Boykin to drop his weapon, but he refused.

"It is only through a thorough and complete investigation that we can fully ensure that deadly force was justified and that all of our policies and procedures and training were followed,” Conrad said at a press conference Monday.  

