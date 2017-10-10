Founding member of WDRB News honored with statewide 'Hall of Fam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Founding member of WDRB News honored with statewide 'Hall of Fame' award

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Kentucky broadcasting’s top honors was awarded Tuesday to a founding member of the WDRB News family.

The Kentucky Broadcasters Association gave its “Hall of Fame” award to retired WDRB News chief photographer Ken Bradley.

It honors his 25 years at WDRB News and almost 40 years in broadcast journalism.

Ken retired from WDRB in 2015. He was the news department’s first chief photographer, hired for the beginnings of WDRB News with its “News at 10” in early 1990.

Ken worked with reporters on stories in Afghanistan and Somalia, places coast-to-coast in the U.S., and of course, in Louisville neighborhoods and hometowns across Kentucky and Indiana.

Generations of photographers, editors, reporters and producers call Ken a mentor, teacher and friend.

He worked for WHAS-TV and a station in Arkansas before he moved to WDRB.

Since retirement, Ken has tended to his horse farm in Trimble County with his wife, Kari.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

