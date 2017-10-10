Founding member of WDRB News honored with statewide 'Hall of Fame' award

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

Louisville man dies after falling off cliff at Red River Gorge

LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

She says her son Zachariah killed himself last week.

Police say a Louisville man has admitted he stole his daughter's prescription medication.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

Brother of murdered U of L student has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Kentucky broadcasting’s top honors was awarded Tuesday to a founding member of the WDRB News family.

The Kentucky Broadcasters Association gave its “Hall of Fame” award to retired WDRB News chief photographer Ken Bradley.

It honors his 25 years at WDRB News and almost 40 years in broadcast journalism.

Ken retired from WDRB in 2015. He was the news department’s first chief photographer, hired for the beginnings of WDRB News with its “News at 10” in early 1990.

Ken worked with reporters on stories in Afghanistan and Somalia, places coast-to-coast in the U.S., and of course, in Louisville neighborhoods and hometowns across Kentucky and Indiana.

Generations of photographers, editors, reporters and producers call Ken a mentor, teacher and friend.

He worked for WHAS-TV and a station in Arkansas before he moved to WDRB.

Since retirement, Ken has tended to his horse farm in Trimble County with his wife, Kari.

