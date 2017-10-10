Residents view plans for Hurstbourne Parkway expansion a decade after initial proposal

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Changes are coming to an already busy stretch of road in eastern Jefferson County, and on Tuesday night residents took a look at what the proposal has to offer.

Dozens of people attended a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet open house at Hurstbourne Christian Church to learn more about a third southbound lane that will be added to Hurstbourne Parkway.

The $2.85 million project is expected to widen a 1.2-mile stretch of Hurstbourne between Shelbyville Road and Linn Station Road.

“The traffic here is horrendous, and I am not sure what they are doing is even going to fix it,” said Tammy Short, who said she drives the busy roadway three times a week. “It’s no different than it’s ever been. They’ve never had it fixed. It’s always been bumper to bumper.”

Since this project was initially proposed ten years ago to increase safety and reduce congestion, updates to it have already been made.

Construction is now expected to be quicker since only the shoulder of the road would be affected. Work will be done on the existing right of way so residential property or utilities won’t be affected. In addition to the third southbound lane, some intersections will have restricted left turns which will cause drivers to make mid-block u-turns.

KYTC hopes to not have to close a lane during construction, but if they do, it will be during non-peak hours. Daily averages for traffic is 33,200 to 37,100 based on a 2015 survey.

State Sen. Julie Raque Adams said the money for the project can be used for other areas and it doesn’t need to be done now.

“It’s not as if you are going to get cars onto 64 faster," Raque Adams said. "You’re just widening Hurstbourne Parkway, but you are not increasing capacity."

KYTC will review was residents had to say at Tuesday open house and consider making changes to final proposal. Construction could begin as soon as March 2018 and last six to eight months.

