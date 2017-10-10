Pitino's lawyer reiterates that alleged 'Coach 2' did nothing wrong

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

Where rescue teams found the man and the extra help called in for the search.

LMPD has released the body camera footage from Sunday's incident where an armed suspect was shot and killed by two officers.

Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgment in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.

Steve Pence called into the Ramsey and Rutherford show on KRD 790 on Tuesday. He said Pitino has already been questioned by the FBI and has cooperated.

Pence said he'll be making the case in front of the University's Athletics Association Board on Monday that there is no just cause for firing Pitino. He said even if he is so called "Coach 2," there still isn't evidence he did anything wrong.

"'Coach 2' had conversations with a guy from Adidas. That's it," Pence said. "And he had conversations with somebody from Adidas before Bowen signs with the university. OK, so what's wrong with that? They don't even allege there was anything improper in the conversations."

U of L interim president Greg Postel placed Pitino on unpaid leave late last month after being notified of the federal bribery and corruption investigation into college basketball.

