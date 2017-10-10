Pitino's lawyer reiterates that alleged 'Coach 2' did nothing wr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pitino's lawyer reiterates that alleged 'Coach 2' did nothing wrong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgment in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.  

Steve Pence called into the Ramsey and Rutherford show on KRD 790 on Tuesday. He said Pitino has already been questioned by the FBI and has cooperated.

Pence said  he'll be making the case in front of the University's Athletics Association Board on Monday that there is no just cause for firing Pitino. He said even if he is so called "Coach 2," there still isn't evidence he did anything wrong.   

"'Coach 2' had conversations with a guy from Adidas. That's it," Pence said. "And he had conversations with somebody from Adidas before Bowen signs with the university. OK, so what's wrong with that?  They don't even allege there was anything improper in the conversations."

U of L interim president Greg Postel placed Pitino on unpaid leave late last month after being notified of the federal bribery and corruption investigation into college basketball. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.