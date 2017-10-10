JCPS leaders said they won't tolerate alleged abuse of students in Head Start program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven teachers and assistants within JCPS have been fired since a report was released from the Administration for Children and Families in August alleging children were slapped, threatened and thrown in a closet.

On Tuesday night, board members discussed that report, which details 23 incidents that happened in the Head Start and Early Head Start programs in several JCPS schools last year. Some of those complaints include staff slapping students, spanking, forcing students to eat food, grabbing and squeezing kids by the arms, putting a student in a closet and dumping children off cots onto the floor.

There were several cases of children who were left unattended in classrooms and teachers failing to report incidents for at least three and up to 14 days.

District leaders said it will not be tolerated.

"We are taking a very strong stance against any of those actions that adults have taken against students," said JCPS Interim Superintendent Marty Pollio.

The district is now working on what they call an "aggressive" Corrective Action Plan, which includes terminating several staff members, reassigning those under investigation to non-instructional duty and additional mandatory training for all workers.

Read the full report below:

