Pedestrian killed in crash along Dixie Highway in Shively - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pedestrian killed in crash along Dixie Highway in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash along Dixie Highway.

It happened near Rockford Lane Wednesday morning just before 6:00.

Shively police public information officer Sgt. Josh Myers says the victim is a man in his early 20s. He was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes. Myers say he was wearing dark clothing.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver stopped and is cooperating. 

Police are directing traffic in the area. Drivers should expect delays.

