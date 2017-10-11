Police asking for help to find missing Indiana teen

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.More >>
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.More >>
Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.More >>
Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.More >>
Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.More >>
Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.More >>
Seven teachers and assistants within JCPS have been fired since a report was released from the Administration for Children and Families in August alleging children were slapped, threatened and thrown in a closet.More >>
Seven teachers and assistants within JCPS have been fired since a report was released from the Administration for Children and Families in August alleging children were slapped, threatened and thrown in a closet.More >>
Shively police public information officer Sgt. Josh Myers says the victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.More >>
Shively police public information officer Sgt. Josh Myers says the victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.More >>
The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.More >>
The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.More >>
The Shepherdsville Police Department is arresting more suspects and seizing more narcotics with the help of two new K-9s, according to a department leader.More >>
The Shepherdsville Police Department is arresting more suspects and seizing more narcotics with the help of two new K-9s, according to a department leader.More >>