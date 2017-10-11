Police asking for help to find missing Indiana teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police asking for help to find missing Indiana teen

Posted: Updated:
Mary Lantz (source: Miami County Sheriff's Office) Mary Lantz (source: Miami County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Miami County, Indiana are looking for a 19-year-old woman missing since Tuesday. 

According to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff's office, a Silver Alert has been issued for 19-year-old Mary Lantz. She was last seen around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, in Peru, Indiana, which is about 73 miles north of Indianapolis. 

Police say Lantz is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 225 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Mary Lantz, you're asked to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s office at 765-473-5474. Or dial 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

