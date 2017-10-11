Silver Alert canceled after missing teen found - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert canceled after missing teen found

Mary Lantz (source: Miami County Sheriff's Office) Mary Lantz (source: Miami County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Miami County, Indiana have canceled a Silver Alert after a missing teen was found.

According to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff's office, 19-year-old Mary Lantz was found around 9:30 a.m., about 13 hours after she was reported missing. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

