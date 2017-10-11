Louisville man accused of robbing, kidnapping employee of Wide Open Powersports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he robbed and kidnapped a man -- but police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, Sept. 16, just after 7 a.m., at Wide Open Powersports, located at 8633 Preston Highway, near St. Rita Drive.

Police say 38-year-old Chad Autry (who was then 37) walked into the building, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded tools from the business. According to the arrest report, after he was given the tools, Autry demanded that the employee get into his car.

But police say that attempted kidnapping didn't go as planned. According to the arrest report, the victim pulled a handgun and fired three shots at Autry, hitting him once. Autry immediately fell to the ground and the victim grabbed his weapon, holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Autry was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections on Oct. 10.

