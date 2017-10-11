Jefferson Mall will be closed Thanksgiving to holiday shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson Mall joins in a growing number of businesses that will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The mall's owner and manager, CBL Properties, says its shops will close for the holiday and reopen on Black Friday, November 24 at 6 a.m. But anchor stores, theaters, restaurants and retailers with entrances on the outside of the mall will have the option of being open on Thursday.

The company says it received a lot of support and positive feedback, after closing its 121 properties for Thanksgiving last year. CBL properties are circulating the news on social media with the hashtag #MakeThanksgivingYours.

Jefferson Mall in Okolona has more than 50 shops and restaurants along with Dillard's JCPenney and Sears as anchor stores.

