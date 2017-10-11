Judge dismisses lawsuit by man who spent 7 years in jail awaiting murder trial

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.More >>
Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.More >>
Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.More >>
Seven teachers and assistants within JCPS have been fired since a report was released from the Administration for Children and Families in August alleging children were slapped, threatened and thrown in a closet.More >>
The victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.More >>
The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.More >>
The Shepherdsville Police Department is arresting more suspects and seizing more narcotics with the help of two new K-9s, according to a department leader.More >>
“(Percy) Brown’s allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing,” Judge David Hale said in his order. “As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief.”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
“He wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that while he agrees the system is in “dire financial” trouble, the state is protected by sovereign immunity, which shields the state from liability except in some circumstances.More >>
“They are still with us, still employed,” acting athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters. “That’s something I’m working on literally as we speak.”More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.More >>
