New York winery selling red wine inspired by Trump's 'covfefe'

New York winery selling red wine inspired by Trump's 'covfefe' Tweet

(Image Courtesy: CityWinery.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Twitter post to the wine rack.

A New York based winery is selling a red wine inspired by President Trump's Tweet that included the mysterious word "covfefe."

The Hill reports that City Winery is selling the beverage called "Covfefe 2015 Red Blend."

The winery says it pairs well with "white bread, a ton of baloney, and Russian dressing."

The drink's name comes from a Tweet sent out by President Trump in May that said "Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” President Trump posted a follow up Tweet that said, "Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

A bottle of the wine costs $37.

The winery says 20 percent of the sales from each bottle will be given to the American Civil Liberties Union.

