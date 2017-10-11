Facebook and Instagram back online after widespread outage - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Facebook and Instagram back online after widespread outage

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Facebook and Instagram experienced a global outage on Wednesday. 

Users of the social media sites started reporting issues between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. eastern before both went down. Service began returning to users about 12:30 p.m. 

Down Detector and other sites that track outages showed reports of outages from cities across the U.S.  There were also reports from many different countries on the site including Canada, Germany, Thailand and Lithuania.

#FacebookDown was trending on Twitter with many users joking about using the down time to talk to others in person.

