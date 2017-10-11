POLICE: 2 moms in Florida overdose on heroin in SUV while babies - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: 2 moms in Florida overdose on heroin in SUV while babies were in back seat

Posted: Updated:
Kristen Leigh O'Connor & June Ann Schweinhart (Image Courtesy: Fox News/Boynton Beach Police Department) Kristen Leigh O'Connor & June Ann Schweinhart (Image Courtesy: Fox News/Boynton Beach Police Department)
(Image Courtesy: Fox News/Boynton Beach Police Department) (Image Courtesy: Fox News/Boynton Beach Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two mothers in Florida overdosed on heroin inside an SUV, with their babies in the back seat.

Police in Boynton Beach, Florida say that's how they found 27-year-old Kristen O'Conner and 28-year-old June Schweinhart.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and ultimately, the ones most affected by this are those innocent, beautiful babies,” Boynton Beach Police said in a Facebook post announcing the arrests. “We hope this serves as a wake-up call for these moms, and that they seek further treatment for their addiction. We sincerely wish them all the best.”

The two reportedly met in drug rehab and bonded because they were both pregnant and had the same due date.

But police believe the two relapsed together last week, by snorting heroin in a parking garage, while their 1-month-old and 2-month-old babies were in the back seat.

When O'Conner apparently passed out, Schweinhart called 911.

But it took a call from a good Samaritan to explain to police what happened. "I was parked next to them and I thought I was going to have to give them CPR, because she quit breathing. I don't know. The one was trying to call somebody," the unnamed person said.
 
Police say the women were given Narcan.

They both were arrested and are charged with child neglect.

Relatives of the two women took custody of the babies.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.