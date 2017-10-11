POLICE: 2 moms in Florida overdose on heroin in SUV while babies were in back seat

The Shepherdsville Police Department is arresting more suspects and seizing more narcotics with the help of two new K-9s, according to a department leader.

Shepherdsville's new K-9 Unit seizes heroin, pot and meth in first month on the job

Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.

Seven teachers and assistants within JCPS have been fired since a report was released from the Administration for Children and Families in August alleging children were slapped, threatened and thrown in a closet.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

The victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.

Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two mothers in Florida overdosed on heroin inside an SUV, with their babies in the back seat.

Police in Boynton Beach, Florida say that's how they found 27-year-old Kristen O'Conner and 28-year-old June Schweinhart.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and ultimately, the ones most affected by this are those innocent, beautiful babies,” Boynton Beach Police said in a Facebook post announcing the arrests. “We hope this serves as a wake-up call for these moms, and that they seek further treatment for their addiction. We sincerely wish them all the best.”

The two reportedly met in drug rehab and bonded because they were both pregnant and had the same due date.

But police believe the two relapsed together last week, by snorting heroin in a parking garage, while their 1-month-old and 2-month-old babies were in the back seat.

When O'Conner apparently passed out, Schweinhart called 911.

But it took a call from a good Samaritan to explain to police what happened. "I was parked next to them and I thought I was going to have to give them CPR, because she quit breathing. I don't know. The one was trying to call somebody," the unnamed person said.



Police say the women were given Narcan.

They both were arrested and are charged with child neglect.

Relatives of the two women took custody of the babies.

