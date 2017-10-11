Flexible ticket mini plans available Oct. 12 for UofL men’s bask - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flexible ticket mini plans available Oct. 12 for UofL men’s basketball games

KFC Yum! Center KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for UofL men's basketball games in the KFC Yum! Center go on sale Thursday morning. 

The tickets, which will be available starting at 10 a.m. in flexible groups of six. 

The following packages are available:

  • A package of any five non-conference games plus the Dec. 9 game vs. Indiana is $225 per seat.
  • Any six non-conference games, excluding the Dec. 9 Indiana game, is $180 per seat.
  • A package of any five ACC games plus the Feb. 11 game vs. North Carolina is $300 per seat.
  • Any six ACC games, excluding the Feb. 11 North Carolina game, is $270 per seat.

The seats are located in the 300 level areas of the KFC Yum! Center. If you're interested, tickets will be available through "My Cardinal Account" or by accessing the ticket information page

Tickets will also be available weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Also, tickets are still available for two Red-White intrasquad men's basketball scrimmages in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 13 and 27, both at 7 p.m.

