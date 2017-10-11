Flexible ticket mini plans available Oct. 12 for UofL men’s basketball games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for UofL men's basketball games in the KFC Yum! Center go on sale Thursday morning.
The tickets, which will be available starting at 10 a.m. in flexible groups of six.
The following packages are available:
The seats are located in the 300 level areas of the KFC Yum! Center. If you're interested, tickets will be available through "My Cardinal Account" which you can access by CLICKING HERE or by accessing the ticket information page.
Tickets will also be available weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.
Also, tickets are still available for two Red-White intrasquad men's basketball scrimmages in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 13 and 27, both at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.