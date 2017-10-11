Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Tom Jurich's future with Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Tom Jurich's future with Louisville?, Louisville taking on Boston College, Will U of L basketball get 'death penalty'?

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford led the way in charting the course of discussion around the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what was discussed in this week's chat:

- Tom Jurich's Louisville legacy

- Will U of L basketball be subjected to the death penalty?

- U of L's football team looks to conquer Boston College

You can see the full replay of this week's right now to get Crawford and Bozich's insight on these subjects.

Always bear in mind that your thoughts and comments are welcome during the live chat when it happens Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

