Nearly $3 million awarded to Kentucky AG's office to tackle sexual assault cold cases

The Shepherdsville Police Department is arresting more suspects and seizing more narcotics with the help of two new K-9s, according to a department leader.

Shepherdsville's new K-9 Unit seizes heroin, pot and meth in first month on the job

Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.

Seven teachers and assistants within JCPS have been fired since a report was released from the Administration for Children and Families in August alleging children were slapped, threatened and thrown in a closet.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

The victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.

Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded nearly $3 million to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office for the purpose of obtaining justice for sexual assault victims, according to a news release from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The funds are part of the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant.

Beshear's office says the funds will be used to establish a "sexual assault cold case unit" that will focus on identifying and prosecuting suspects in cold case sexual assaults. The unit will be made up of a victim advocate, an investigator, a prosecutor and a SAKI coordinator. Additionally, the $2,998,090 grant will enable the attorney general's office to fund an extra Kentucky State Police cold case unit sexual assault detective.

Beshear's office says that -- among other things -- the $2,998,090 grant will help investigators tackle Kentucky's sexual assault forensic exam (SAFE) kit backlog.

"Let there be no doubt -- this issue is not just about 'kits,'" Beshear said in a statement. "It's about seeking justice for victims of sexual assault. My office applied for the SAKI grant to create a funding source to ensure the Commonwealth never has a rape kit backlog again and to ensure law enforcement and prosecutors statewide have the support they need to investigate, prosecute and seek justice for these victims."

