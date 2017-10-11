Nearly $3 million awarded to Kentucky AG's office to tackle sexu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nearly $3 million awarded to Kentucky AG's office to tackle sexual assault cold cases

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded nearly $3 million to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office for the purpose of obtaining justice for sexual assault victims, according to a news release from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The funds are part of the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant.

Beshear's office says the funds will be used to establish a "sexual assault cold case unit" that will focus on identifying and prosecuting suspects in cold case sexual assaults. The unit will be made up of a victim advocate, an investigator, a prosecutor and a SAKI coordinator. Additionally, the $2,998,090 grant will enable the attorney general's office to fund an extra Kentucky State Police cold case unit sexual assault detective.

Beshear's office says that -- among other things -- the $2,998,090 grant will help investigators tackle Kentucky's sexual assault forensic exam (SAFE) kit backlog.

"Let there be no doubt -- this issue is not just about 'kits,'" Beshear said in a statement. "It's about seeking justice for victims of sexual assault. My office applied for the SAKI grant to create a funding source to ensure the Commonwealth never has a rape kit backlog again and to ensure law enforcement and prosecutors statewide have the support they need to investigate, prosecute and seek justice for these victims."

