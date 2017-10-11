Boy Scouts of America to allow girls to join Cub Scout program f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boy Scouts of America to allow girls to join Cub Scout program for the first time

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that it will welcome girls into its Cub Scout program for the first time.

According to a news release, the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America unanimously approved the decision.

The organization says it will "deliver a Scouting program for older girls that will enable them to advance and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout."

Boy Scouts of America says families will be able to enroll both boys and girls into the Cub Scouts program starting next year.

"This decision is true to the BSA's mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting -- trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example -- are important for both young men and women," said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA's Chief Scout Executive, in a released statement. "We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children. We strive to bring what our organization does best -- developing character and leadership for young people -- to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders."

