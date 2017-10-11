FBI looking for woman of interest in child exploitation investigation

The FBI is looking for the public's help to identify this woman known only as "Jane Doe 39."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for your help to locate a woman who may have information in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators have released an audio clip of the woman speaking Vietnamese. Officials say the loose translation is "You can't play with this."

Investigators are calling the woman "Jane Doe 39." She's believed to be between 25 and 35 years old with long black hair.

The video with the woman shown with a child is believed to have been produced before April of 2016. In the video she was wearing a white, yellow, blue and red floral dress.

This case is part of the FBI's "Operation Rescue Me" and Endangered Child Alert Program that try to find adults who show their faces in child pornography images.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to call the FBI. More photographs and information can be found on the FBI's website at http://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.

